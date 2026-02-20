MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Quantum Battery Metals Corp. Announces Amendment of LIFE Offering to Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that it will be amending the non-brokered private placement pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 ") announced by way of news release on February 5, 2026 and February 19, 2026 to a ordinary non-brokered private placement.

The Offering will consist of a minimum of 1,750,000 units of the Company (the "Units" ) at a price of $0.29 per Unit, for maximum gross proceeds of up to $560,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share" ) and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant" ). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, until 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on the date that is 12 months following the closing date of the Offering (the "Expiry Period" ).

Warrant Acceleration Provision

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision, whereby, if the Company's Common Shares trade at a daily volume-weighted average price ( "VWAP" ) of at least $0.80 per share on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE" ) for five (5) consecutive trading days, the Company may deliver written notice to the holders (an "Acceleration Notice" ) accelerating the expiry of the Warrants. In such event, the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day following the date of the Acceleration Notice.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration activities and general corporate and working capital purposes. The Company may pay finder's fees or issue compensation securities in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 10, 2026, or such other date(s) as may be determined by the Company (the " Closing Date "), and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any applicable U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Quantum Battery Metals Corp.

Quantum Battery Metals Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of battery metals projects critical to the growing electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and value-driven growth.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Quinn Field-Dyte"

Quinn Field-Dyte

Chief Financial Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

400 - 837 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3N6

Phone: 604.629.2936

Email: ...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," or similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, market prices, exploration and exploitation risks, availability of capital and financing, regulatory approvals, and general economic, market, or business conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Source: Quantum Battery Metals Corp.