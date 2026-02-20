MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Barksdale Clarifies Amendment to Certain Outstanding Warrants Held by Delbrook Capital Funds

NOTE: All finances in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) (" Barksdale " or the " Company ") clarifies its news release dated January 20, 2026 (the " January News Release ") that announced the completion of amendments, pursuant to an extension and amendment agreement (the " Extension and Amendment Agreement "), to the terms of its secured convertible debentures and associated warrants held by investment funds (the " Delbrook Capital Funds ") managed by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. (" Delbrook ") (the " Amendments ").

In connection with the Amendments, the Company agreed to extend the expiry date of 7,500,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") previously issued to the Delbrook Capital Funds from December 31, 2027, to December 31, 2028.

The Company reports that, of the 7,500,000 Warrants originally issued, 4,000,000 Warrants were exercised in October 2025 prior to the execution of the Extension and Amendment Agreement. Accordingly, only 3,500,000 Warrants remain outstanding, and the expiry date of such 3,500,000 outstanding Warrants has been extended from December 31, 2027, to December 31, 2028 (the " Warrant Extension "). The January News Release referenced an extension of all 7,500,000 Warrants; however, only 3,500,000 outstanding Warrants shall be subject to the Warrant Extension.

Other than the Amendments and the Warrant Extension described above, all remaining material terms and conditions of the Convertible Debentures and the Warrants remain in full force and effect.

The foregoing transaction is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 and the TSX Venture Exchange as the fair market value of the securities does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

