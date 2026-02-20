No Power Tariff Hike In J&K Since Dec 2023: CM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that there has been no increase in power tariff in Jammu and Kashmir since December 2023.

Replying to a question raised by Dr Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget Session, the Chief Minister said electricity billing in metered areas is carried out strictly on the basis of actual consumption. In non metered areas, he said, bills are generated on a flat rate basis in accordance with the agreed load, without any arbitrariness.

Responding to a supplementary question regarding rationalisation of power tariff, Omar Abdullah clarified that tariff determination does not fall within the domain of the government but is the responsibility of the regulatory authority, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission.

He informed the House that tariff is fixed strictly in accordance with the rationale and parameters laid down by the Commission.

The Chief Minister further clarified that Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses are not realised from consumers, indicating that such losses are not directly passed on to electricity users in the Union Territory.

The statement comes amid concerns raised by legislators over billing practices and the structure of power tariff in the region.

