February Heat Shatters Records Across Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Maximum temperatures across parts of Kashmir remained significantly above normal on Friday, with several stations either breaking or matching their all time February records.

In Srinagar, the maximum temperature settled at 20.2 degrees Celsius, 9.2 degrees above normal, making it the fifth warmest February day in the city's recorded history. The previous fifth highest was 20.1 degrees Celsius, recorded on February 26, 2016 and matched on February 19 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Gulmarg, the mercury reached 11.6 degrees Celsius, marking the highest ever temperature recorded in February at the hill station. The previous highest of 11.4 degrees Celsius had been recorded in February 1993 and earlier this week. The departure from normal was 9.6 degrees.

Qazigund recorded 21.0 degrees Celsius, the highest ever February temperature for the station, surpassing the previous record of 20.7 degrees Celsius set in 2020. The temperature was 10.9 degrees above normal.

Kokernag recorded 18.4 degrees Celsius, equalling its all time February record set on February 29, 2016. The departure from normal stood at 9.6 degrees.

Meanwhile, Pahalgam recorded 16.5 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees above normal, ranking as its fifth warmest February day. The earlier fifth highest for the south Kashmir resort town was 16.3 degrees Celsius recorded on February 26, 2016.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara registered 19.8 degrees Celsius, 9.7 degrees above normal, placing it among the top ten warmest February days on record. The earlier ninth highest was 19.5 degrees Celsius recorded on February 20, 2021.

Other stations across the Valley also reported notable positive departures from normal, generally ranging between 9 and 11 degrees above average.

Read Also Srinagar Logs Hottest February Day In A Decade Early Bloom Risk As Dry Spell Continues In Kashmir

In the Jammu region, Jammu recorded a maximum of 26.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees above normal. Banihal, Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah too reported temperatures several degrees above the seasonal average.

IMD data indicates a broad pattern of above normal maximum temperatures across most stations in the Union Territory, with some locations witnessing departures of up to 10 degrees Celsius above the long period average. Weather officials said such sustained positive deviations in February are closely monitored as they can influence snow conditions in higher reaches, water availability patterns and the progression of the upcoming spring season.

ADVERTISEMENT

With departures ranging between 9 and 11 degrees above the seasonal average at multiple stations, February temperatures this year are trending notably higher than usual across the Valley.