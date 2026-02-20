Rs 270 Crore Stuck In J & K Treasury, Para Questions Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para on Friday questioned the non-release of Rs 70 crore and Rs 200 crore under the Marriage Assistance and Ladli Beti schemes respectively over the past three financial years, including the current one.

Raising the issue publicly, Para took a dig at the National Conference-led government, alleging that funds meant for economically weaker sections were yet to reach beneficiaries despite being shown as disbursed in official records.

In a post on X, the PDP legislator said that out of Rs 300 crore“disbursed” under the Ladli Beti scheme, Rs 200 crore remains pending. Similarly, he claimed that of Rs 234 crore marked as disbursed under the Marriage Assistance scheme, Rs 70 crore is still lying in the treasury.

“If Rs 70 crore and Rs 200 crore have not even left the treasury and are stuck with finance, how is this called disbursal?” Para asked. Calling it“paperwork dressed up as relief,” he added that the poor need money in hand, not figures in files.

The remarks came after the Jammu and Kashmir government informed the Assembly that over Rs 364 crore has been disbursed under the two schemes during the last three financial years, including the current year.

In a written reply to an unstarred question raised by Para, the government said that under the Marriage Assistance scheme, Rs 130 crore each was disbursed in 2023-24 and 2024-25, benefiting 26,000 people in each year.

For the ongoing financial year 2025-26, as on date, Rs 234 crore has been disbursed among 44,301 beneficiaries, the reply stated. It added that this amount includes bills worth Rs 70.08 crore that are pending in the treasury for payment.

District-wise figures show that Baramulla recorded the highest number of beneficiaries under the Marriage Assistance scheme in 2023-24 with 2,721 cases, followed by 2,472 in 2024-25. In 2025-26 so far, 3,855 beneficiaries in the district have received assistance.

Other districts with significant coverage in the current year include Budgam with 4,255 beneficiaries, Anantnag with 4,308, Kupwara with 3,426 and Pulwama with 2,429.

Under the Ladli Beti scheme, the government said 1,41,085 cumulative beneficiaries were sanctioned in 2023-24 with a disbursement of Rs 213.75 crore. In 2024-25, 1,76,126 beneficiaries were sanctioned and Rs 150 crore disbursed.

For 2025-26, as on date, 1,98,024 cumulative beneficiaries have been sanctioned, with Rs 300 crore shown as disbursed. However, the government acknowledged that Rs 200 crore under the scheme remains pending.

The issue has triggered fresh debate over the actual flow of welfare funds and whether treasury pendency can be treated as effective disbursal.