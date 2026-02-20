First Phase Of J & K Budget Session Ends

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The first leg of the Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly concluded on Friday, with the House set to reconvene on March 27 to pass the Appropriation Bill for the 2026-27 financial year.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather announced that the House will reassemble on March 27 to formally approve the budget through the passage of the Appropriation Bill.

The passage of the Appropriation Bill is a mandatory legislative step that authorises the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund to meet its expenditure for the financial year.

During the second leg of the session, the Assembly will also take up Private Members' Bills and Resolutions along with other government business.

