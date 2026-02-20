Union Minister JP Nadda To Launch Advanced Td Vaccine At CRI Kasauli

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda will launch the Tetanus and Adult Diphtheria (Td) vaccine on Saturday at the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh.

Strengthening India's Immunization Programme

Extensive scientific evidence indicates that widespread childhood immunization with DPT group of vaccines has significantly reduced the incidence of diphtheria and tetanus in many countries, a release said. However, antibody levels may decline over time especially in the case of Diphtheria, necessitating booster doses. In view of this in 2006, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that countries transition from Tetanus Toxoid (TT) vaccine to Td vaccine. This recommendation was reaffirmed in the WHO Tetanus Vaccine Position Paper (2017) and through deliberations of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) in 2002 and 2016. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, has also recommended replacing the TT vaccine with the Td vaccine in India's immunization programme for all age groups, including pregnant women. This transition aims to extend and strengthen protection against diphtheria in addition to tetanus, while sustaining the gains achieved in maternal and neonatal tetanus elimination and routine immunization activities.

CRI Spearheads Vaccine Manufacturing and Supply

To support this initiative, CRI has undertaken the manufacturing of the Td vaccine. The Institute successfully completed developmental studies, obtained a Test License, secured waivers for preclinical studies and Phase I, II, and III clinical trials, received Marketing Authorization and License for manufacture and sale, initiated commercial manufacturing, and obtained release from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli. The vaccine is now ready for launch and supply under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP).

Following the launch of the Td vaccine by Nadda, CRI will supply 55 lakh doses to the UIP by April 2026. The supply is expected to increase progressively in subsequent years to further strengthen the Universal Immunization Programme of Govt. of India.

About Tetanus and Diphtheria

Tetanus (T) is a serious disease that causes painful muscle stiffness and spasms and can lead to severe health complications, including inability to open the mouth (lockjaw), difficulty in swallowing and breathing, and may result in death.

Diphtheria (D) is a potentially life-threatening infection that can cause breathing difficulties, heart failure, paralysis, and death.

The New Td Vaccine

The Td vaccine (Tetanus and adult Diphtheria Vaccine - Adsorbed, Reduced D-Antigen Content) provides protection against both tetanus and diphtheria. It is prepared by combining purified diphtheria toxoid and purified tetanus toxoid. The antigens are adsorbed onto aluminum phosphate, which acts as an adjuvant, and thiomersal is added as a preservative. The introduction of the Td vaccine is aimed at strengthening protection among adolescents and adults and reducing morbidity and mortality associated with these vaccine-preventable diseases.

Pivotal Role of the Central Research Institute

The Central Research Institute (CRI), functioning under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India since 1905, plays a pivotal role in vaccine production in alignment with the National Vaccine Policy. The Institute is engaged in the manufacture and supply of vaccines and antisera to meet the requirements of the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) and other public health initiatives.

The launch of the Td vaccine at CRI is expected to augment domestic manufacturing capacity and ensure sustained availability of quality-assured vaccines under the National Immunization Programme. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)