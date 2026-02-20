Opposition's Job To Warn: Harish Rawat On IYC's AI Summit Protest

Harish Rawat Defends Protest

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday defended the Indian Youth Congress's shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit, saying it's the opposition's job to warn against potential misuse of AI. Speaking with ANI, he compared it to the BJP's past protests during the Commonwealth Games, stating that opposition is not new. Rawat emphasised that AI could become a tool for a few individuals, and it's essential to consider this perspective. He criticised the government's stance, saying it's not about stopping progress but ensuring responsible development.

"What's the point of controversy in this? We disagree on some things. It's fine that you held an AI summit and presented your perspective to the world and understood the world's perspective, but it's also a fact that AI might become a tool in the hands of a few individuals... It's the opposition's job to warn against that... It's not the first time such international events have been opposed. I know how the BJP protested during the Commonwealth Games... To say that such opposition has happened for the first time is not correct. The BJP has been doing this while in the opposition," Rawat told ANI.

Protestors Booked Under Non-Bailable Sections

Meanwhile, Delhi police have booked protestors from the Indian Youth Congress, who raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI summit being held in the national capital, under provisions including voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duty and other sections related to defying lawful public order, noting that these sections are non-bailable, sources said. This comes after a group of Indian Youth Congress workers was detained by the Delhi Police on Friday for staging a protest at the India AI Impact Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, in the national capital.

Police Probe 'Larger Conspiracy'

Police sources said that basic legal sections have been added, like criminal conspiracy, defying public order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, among others, but legal provisions are being looked at to add stringent sections. Delhi Police stated it will seek custody of the detained individuals for further questioning.

Additonally, Delhi Police sources added that the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue with black umbrellas carrying printed stickers. Fearing they would be caught during security checks, they changed their plan and wore T-shirts with the printed messages instead.

According to Delhi Police sources, the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue carrying black umbrellas with printed stickers. Fearing detection during security checks, they reportedly altered their plan and wore T-shirts displaying the printed messages instead.

The police are investigating the matter as part of a larger conspiracy, including tracing the origin of the printed stickers, sources further stated. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)