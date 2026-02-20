52Nd Khajuraho Dance Festival Begins With Captivating Kathak Show

The 52nd Khajuraho Dance Festival, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Department, was inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The seven-day international festival commenced with a captivating Kathak performance.

The festival is being held at the open-air stage near the Kandariya Mahadeva Temple of the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Renowned artists from India and abroad will present classical dance performances during the event.

Performing against the historic and spiritual backdrop of the temple complex is considered a matter of pride for artists.

The inaugural Kathak presentation was widely appreciated by tourists from India as well as overseas.

Festival Theme and Cultural Showcase

This year's festival is based on the theme of 'Nataraja', under which 108 dance postures of Nataraja have been depicted through art and craft installations.

An exhibition showcasing Madhya Pradesh's handloom, handicrafts and traditional art has also been set up at the venue.

The state government has been promoting artists and craftsmen through such events, contributing to an increase in their income.

Officials Hail Festival's International Stature

The Tourism and Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi told ANI that "the Khajuraho Festival holds an international identity, with participation now extending to the global level. He described it as an important platform for the promotion and preservation of Indian culture and extended his greetings on the occasion of the 52nd edition."

Regional MP Vishnu Datt Sharma told ANI that "the Khajuraho Dance Festival has become an international identity of the region. He noted that new dimensions such as 'Bal Nritya' (children's dance) and the 'Khajuraho Carnival' have been added this year, offering a new experience to tourists and artists from across the country and abroad. He added that performing on this is a moment of pride for every artist."

A large number of foreign tourists attended the event and praised the grand celebration of Indian culture. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)