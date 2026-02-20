President Murmu Welcomes UN's AI Panel, Guterres Lauds India's Role

Guterres, Murmu Discuss AI and UN Reforms

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi The President welcomed the initiative of Secretary General Guterres to create a global scientific panel on AI to serve all of humanity, according to a release.

Secretary General Guterres appreciated India's leadership role in convening the successful AI Impact Summit and its longstanding collaboration with the United Nations in various fields.

President Murmu Calls for UN Security Council Reform

The President noted that at a time of global uncertainties, multilateralism is facing major challenges, including a widening trust deficit. She added that the existing, outdated framework of the UN Security Council must be reformed to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities, and the Global South must have a greater say in decision-making.

She emphasised that urgent reform of the UN Security Council is the key to maintaining the relevance and effectiveness of the UN. The President noted that while the 'UN-80' initiative offers a good platform for reforms, it is important that the developmental priorities of the Global South are protected in any restructuring exercise.

The President extended her good wishes for the rest of Guterres' tenure as UN Secretary General, and reiterated India's full support towards multilateralism. Guterres arrived in India to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026.

UN Chief Addresses AI Impact Summit

Earlier, Guterres called for utilising Artificial Intelligence for the global good and to mitigate challenges being faced by humanity. He urged countries to come together and prepare, protect, and invest in people.

A Call for Fact-Based AI Governance

Today international cooperation is difficult. Trust is strained, and technological rivalry is growing. He made the remarks while speaking at the Global AI Impact Summit 2026 here in the national capital on the role of science in international AI governance.

"We are barrelling into the unknown. AI innovation is moving at the speed of light, outpacing our collective ability to fully understand it. If we want AI to serve humanity, policy cannot be built on guesswork. It cannot be built on hype or disinformation. We need facts we can trust and share across countries and across sectors. Less noise, more knowledge", he said.

He called science-led governance an accelerator for solutions and a way to make progress safer, fairer, and more widely shared. The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. (ANI)

