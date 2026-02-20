Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court of the United States rules that President Donald Trump unlawfully invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping unilateral tariffs on most US trading partners.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump describes a Supreme Court ruling invalidating tariffs he imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as "disgraceful," asserting he has "stronger alternatives" and announcing plans to introduce a 10 percent global tariff under a different legal authority.

BEIRUT - More than 10 people were killed and over 30 others injured in an airstrike carried out by Israel occupations forces on the Beqaa Valley region in eastern Lebanon, the Lebanese National News Agency says.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump says that he is considering a limited strike against Iran if it does not forge a deal with the US to constrain its nuclear program.

LONDON - Britain and European allies are planning to develop a low-cost air defense weapons to protect NATO members form threats, announces the Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard. (end) mt