US VP Calls Court Ruling On Tariffs Lawlessness
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- US Vice President JD Vance on Friday criticized the Supreme Court's decision invalidating tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on most world countries, billing it "lawlessness".
"Today, the Supreme Court decided that Congress, despite giving the president the ability to regulate imports, didn't actually mean it. This is lawlessness from the Court, plain and simple. And its only effect will be to make it harder for the president to protect American industries and supply chain resiliency," Vance said in an X post.
"President Trump has a wide range of other tariff powers and he will use them to defend American workers and advance this administration's trade priorities," he added.
Meanwhile, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said, "No one can deny that the President's use of tariffs has brought in billions of dollars and created immense leverage for America's trade strategy and for securing strong, reciprocal America-first trade agreements with countries that had been taking advantage of American workers for decades."
Johnson underlined that the Congress and the Administration will determine the best path forward in the coming weeks.
Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump's use of International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to unilaterally impose sweeping tariffs on most US trading partners was unlawful."
He added that the decision, passed by a 6-3 majority, effectively nullifies the tariffs introduced under the emergency powers law.
US President Donald Trump described the Supreme Court ruling invalidating tariffs he imposed under the IEEPA as "disgraceful", asserting he has "stronger alternatives" and announcing plans to introduce a 10 percent global tariff under a different legal authority. (pickup previous)
