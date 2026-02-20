Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend On Its Class A And Class B Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST ORANGE, N.J., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --today announced that its Board of Directors has declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 per share on the Company's Class A common shares and $0.07 per share on the Company's Class B common shares.

Cash dividends for Class A and Class B common shares are payable on May 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2026.

Bel currently has approximately 12,692,000 common shares outstanding, of which 2,115,000 are Class A common shares and 10,577,000 are Class B common shares.

About Bel

Bel ( ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the defense, commercial aerospace, networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, transportation and e-Mobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount, industrial and transportation power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.

