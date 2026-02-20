SVN Commercial Partners Expands Lee County Platform With Strategic Additions Of Lisa Sands And Mark Morris

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SVN Commercial Partners continues to elevate its presence in the Lee County market with the strategic additions of Lisa Sands and Mark Morris, following the recent appointment of Steve Cunningham as CEO and Qualifying Broker. The firm also celebrates its ranking as 5th Globally within the SVN International network for the third consecutive year.

Lisa Sands, a Florida native and more than 45-year Southwest Florida resident, brings 36 years of real estate experience to the firm. A Florida-licensed Realtor and Broker with a degree in Advertising and Marketing from Florida State University, Lisa has represented premier master-planned communities and investment properties throughout the region. Her deep local market knowledge, long-standing client relationships, and leadership within organizations such as REIS and Commercial Investment Professionals position her to deliver strategic guidance to investors, owners, and tenants across Lee County.

Mark Morris, a Fort Myers native, adds over 45 years of banking, financial, and commercial real estate expertise. After beginning his career in Kentucky and spending nearly 15 years in Atlanta with a major financial institution, he returned to Southwest Florida in 1994 and held executive leadership roles in three local banks. Mark's extensive background in commercial lending and financial structuring provides SVN clients with enhanced insight into capital markets, underwriting, and transaction execution creating a significant advantage in today's evolving investment environment.

Together, Sands and Morris strengthen SVN Commercial Partners' advisory platform by combining deep-rooted local knowledge with sophisticated financial expertise. Their additions further reinforce the firm's commitment to delivering high-level brokerage, investment, and strategic advisory services throughout Lee County and Southwest Florida.

SVN, a national commercial real estate brokerage firm founded in 1987 that focused on Sales, Leasing and Management with more than 200 offices nationwide in 500 markets. SVN is one of the industry's most recognized and powerful brands based on the annual Lipsey Top Brand Survey and Commercial Property. There at 24 SVN offices and 250 advisors in the state of Florida which has more coverage than any other national firm.

For additional information, offering materials, or to schedule a discussion, interested parties are encouraged to visit svncp or contact Donna Marrero Zaldivar,... or 239.314.8527.