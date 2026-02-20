MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record of correctly anticipating major political and financial turning points leads to renewed recognition

Baltimore, MD, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economist and national security advisor Jim Rickards is being recognized by Paradigm Press as a top financial forecaster following a series of major predictions that later unfolded across U.S. policy, markets, and global events.

The recognition from Paradigm Press highlights his long-standing work identifying structural inflection points before they became widely understood, a pattern reinforced by his most recent national presentation examining the next major shift in financial and policy direction.

Forecasts That Preceded Major National and Financial Events

Rickards has built a reputation around identifying large-scale developments tied to government policy, financial systems, and geopolitical pressure.

Among the calls cited as central to the recognition:

Financial System Instability Ahead of the 2008 Crisis

He warned of escalating systemic risk and a coming panic phase before global markets entered one of the most severe financial disruptions in modern history.

2016 Election Outcome

Rickards publicly projected Donald Trump's path to victory well before election night, at a time when mainstream projections favored a different outcome.

Pandemic-Driven Market Shock

He outlined how a global health crisis could trigger a sudden financial shock weeks before markets experienced their fastest collapse on record.

Hard-Asset and Resource Surge

Rickards emphasized the role of strategic resources and precious metals long before geopolitical tensions and industrial policy drove renewed momentum in the sector.

Shifting Role of Government in Markets

He repeatedly warned that federal policy would play an increasing role in shaping financial direction-an idea that has since become a defining theme across markets and national strategy discussions.

These forecasts form the basis for his designation as a leading voice in structural financial analysis.

Experience Inside Intelligence and National Strategy Circles

Rickards' analysis is grounded in decades advising institutions connected to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House on matters involving financial risk, economic preparedness, and geopolitical strategy.

His work has placed him at the intersection of national policy and global finance, contributing to discussions tied to monetary systems, crisis response, and long-term strategic planning.

This institutional perspective informs his forecasting framework.

Research Platform and Reader Trust

Rickards' work is published through a research platform focused on financial strategy, geopolitics, and structural market developments.

The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting continued reader engagement and confidence in its editorial work.

His research is a central component of the platform's macro-level analysis.

Latest Presentation Builds on Forecasting Record

Rickards' most recent national briefing expands on his track record of identifying structural shifts before they fully emerge.

The presentation examines:



evolving federal influence over financial systems



geopolitical competition shaping capital flows



long-term strategic positioning tied to national priorities

structural changes developing across global markets



The briefing is positioned as the next phase in his ongoing work forecasting large-scale financial and policy transformation.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards has advised organizations connected to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House on matters involving economic security, financial preparedness, and national strategy. An economist, attorney, and author, his work focuses on global finance, monetary systems, and geopolitical dynamics shaped by decades operating across policy and capital markets.

About the Publisher

The publisher produces newsletters, research briefings, and long-form commentary centered on financial strategy, geopolitics, and structural market trends. Its platform maintains a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews and emphasizes analysis designed to help readers understand long-term shifts shaping financial direction.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...