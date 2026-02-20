403
Trump Slams Supreme Court Ruling Voiding Emergency Tariffs, Vows Stronger Alternatives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump described a Supreme Court ruling invalidating tariffs he imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as "disgraceful," asserting he has "stronger alternatives" and announcing plans to introduce a 10 percent global tariff under a different legal authority.
Speaking at a press conference Friday at the White House, Trump said the court's decision was "deeply disappointing" and "a shame for our nation," criticizing the justices who backed the ruling as "unpatriotic and disloyal to the Constitution." He further alleged they were "influenced by foreign interests and a political movement far smaller than people realize."
The US Supreme Court earlier ruled that Trump's use of IEEPA to unilaterally impose sweeping tariffs on most US trading partners was unlawful. The decision, passed by a 6-3 majority, effectively nullifies the tariffs introduced under the emergency powers law.
Trump reiterated that "laws and alternative authorities approved by the entire court in this unfortunate decision, and also enacted by Congress, are available to me as President of the US."
He stressed that tariffs tied to national security under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, as well as existing measures under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, would remain fully in force.
"Effective immediately, all national security-related tariffs under Section 232 and existing tariffs under Section 30, which are already in place, will remain fully effective," Trump said.
He added, "I will sign today an order imposing a global 10 percent tariff under Section 122, in addition to the customary tariffs currently in effect." Section 122 grants temporary authority to address balance-of-payments concerns.
Trump also announced plans to initiate several new investigations under Section 301 and other authorities "to protect our country from unfair trade practices by other nations and companies."
The president has repeatedly described tariffs as a "matter of life or death" for the US economy, expressing concern over the possibility of the court striking down his emergency-based measures. (pick up previous)
