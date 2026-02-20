Armada Financial Services Operations Update

MENAFN - Yolo Wire)Armada Mercantile Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: $ARM) and (OTC: $AAMTF), through its 4.678% investment ownership in certain financial services operations, announces the following highlighted information:

- A US$70,173.04 dividend has been received for year 2025.

- Equities trading volume on behalf of customers for 2025 totaled approximately US$155 Billion.

- Fair Market Value of Equity (Minority ownership, Non-Marketable) in total business operations increased from US$5 Million to US$20 Million since 2024 (referenced source: CFGI).

