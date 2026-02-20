US Plan At 'Advanced Stage': Targeting Iranian Leaders, Regime Change Weighed, Says US Official

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is considering a limited strike against Iran, having already ordered a significant naval reinforcement in the Middle East to compel Tehran to accept a deal limiting its nuclear activities.

When questioned by reporters at White House if a restricted military action was under consideration to force nuclear concessions, Trump replied:“I guess I can say I am considering" it.

On Thursday, Trump cautioned that“bad things” would occur if Tehran failed to finalise an agreement within 10 days, a timeframe he later increased to 15 days.

A Reuters report, quoting two US officials, said US military planning on Iran has reached an advanced stage with options including targeting individuals as part of an attack and even pursuing regime change in Tehran, if ordered by President Donald Trump.

One of the US officials reportedly noted Israel's success targeting Iranian leaders during its 12-day war with Iran last year. At the time, regional sources told Reuters at least 20 senior commanders were killed, including the armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Following discussions in Geneva, Tehran indicated that both parties had consented to produce draft versions of a potential accord, an action Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described to American media as the“next step”.

"I believe that in the next two, three days, that would be ready, and after final confirmation by my superiors, that would be handed over to Steve Witkoff," he said.

Araghchi also claimed that US diplomats had not insisted on the cessation of Tehran's uranium enrichment activities, an assertion that conflicted with public statements from US officials. The two adversaries conducted an opening round of talks on 6 February in Oman, marking their first direct engagement since negotiations collapsed during the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel last June-a war in which the US participated by bombing Iranian nuclear sites.

"We have not offered any suspension, and the US side has not asked for zero enrichment," he said in an interview released Friday by US TV network MS NOW.

"What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran's nuclear programme, including enrichment, is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever," he added.

Western nations maintain that the Islamic Republic is attempting to develop nuclear weaponry, a charge Tehran denies while asserting its sovereign right to enrichment for civilian energy. For its part, Iran is attempting to secure the removal of international sanctions that have severely hampered its domestic economy.

Financial distress triggered demonstrations in December that grew into a massive anti-government movement last month, leading to a state crackdown that rights organisations say resulted in thousands of fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced on Friday that it is on“defensive alert” as the US signals potential military strikes, though it noted that no changes have been made to civilian safety protocols.

"We are closely monitoring regional developments and are aware of the public discourse concerning Iran. The (Israeli military) is on defensive alert," army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a video statement published Friday.

"Our eyes are wide open in all directions, and our finger is more than ever on the trigger in response to any change in the operational reality," he added, but emphasised "there is no change in the instructions."