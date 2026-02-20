Travel To Thailand Gets More Expensive: Service Charge For International Travellers To Rise 53%

MENAFN - Live Mint) Travelling to Thailand is going to be more expensive. Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced that the passenger service charge for outbound international travellers will increase in June, according to the Bangkok Post.

The charges will rise by 53% from 730 baht ( ₹2,126) to 1,120 baht ( ₹3,264) starting on 20 June. The revised charges will be applied at six major airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. The domestic passenger fee will remain the same at 130 baht ( ₹380), according to the publication.

The Civil Aviation Board in Thailand approved the increase in December 2025. According to AOT president Paweena Jariyathitipong, studies show that the service charge is only a small part of the total ticket cost. It is unlikely to affect travel decisions, Jariyathitipong said.

AOT, according to the Bangkok Post, expects the higher charge to add around 13 billion baht ( ₹3,787 crore) to its revenue in fiscal year 2027. The extra funds will be used for future development projects.

Among other things, the extra funds will be used to build of a new South Terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The construction is estimated to cost over 200 billion baht ( ₹58,285 crore).

According to AOT, the higher passenger service charge will help improve its financial stability. The company stated that the extra revenue would strengthen its cost structure, reduce borrowing, and lower its interest burden. It is not just about increasing profit.

AOT has also pointed out that more than 90% of airports worldwide charge fees to both departing and transit passengers. Thailand is among the few countries that charge only departing passengers, which limits long-term income.

Will it affect Thailand's tourism economy?

At the same time, some critics have raised concerns. Former Democrat Party deputy leader Samart Ratchapolsitte says the main question is whether passengers will receive better services in return for the higher fee.

According to Ratchapolsitte, after the increase, Suvarnabhumi Airport's charges would be higher than those of many top-rated global airports. Interestingly, it is ranked only 39th in the latest Skytrax rankings.

He compared fees at other airports, including Singapore's Changi ( ₹4,660), Doha's Hamad Tokyo's Haneda ( ₹1,747), Seoul Incheon ( ₹1,078), Tokyo Narita ( ₹1,865) and Hong Kong ( ₹2,331).

“If travellers pay at global levels, what service level will they get?” the Bangkok Post quoted him as asking.

Samart Ratchapolsitte warned that the higher passenger service charge could increase airfares on low-cost routes by 7-10%. This could affect flights costing 4,000-5,000 baht (around $ ₹14,500) for 4-5-hour journeys.

He said the rise may reduce Thailand's price competitiveness. The hike may push tourists towards cheaper destinations, harming the nation's tourism economy in the long term.

The extra revenue should be used transparently for visible improvements, Ratchapolsitte suggests. He asks for shorter immigration and security queues, faster baggage handling, and enough seating and clean toilets.

He also wants reliable high-speed Wi-Fi and better self-check-in and biometric systems. If passengers see clear upgrades, most would accept paying higher fees, he added.

“Higher prices are not the problem, provided they deliver value for passengers,” Samart Ratchapolsitte said.