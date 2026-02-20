Mayo Clinic Opens Patient Information Office In Cayman Islands

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Mayo Clinic is opening a representative office in the Cayman Islands to help patients, their families, health insurers and others interested in connecting with Mayo Clinic. The office on Grand Cayman Island is Mayo's first in the Caymans and third in the Caribbean.

The Mayo Clinic Representative Office staff will help patients in the Cayman Islands and surrounding area make appointments at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; and Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London. Mayo Clinic has patient information offices in roughly 15 countries, including the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago.

“The staff at the Mayo Clinic Representative Office in the Cayman Islands will play a key role facilitating travel to Mayo Clinic by patients and their families,” says Rafael Sierra, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon and chair of the division of hip and knee surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and Mayo Clinic medical director for the Americas.“The addition of a third office in the Caribbean underscores Mayo's commitment to serving patients throughout the region who have serious, complex and unsolved medical needs.”

The staff help with travel, lodging, billing, and insurance arrangements; provide general orientation to Mayo Clinic; facilitate Mayo review of medical records; and coordinate future appointments. The services are free of charge. The office does not provide medical care.

Mayo accepts appointment requests directly from patients and patient referrals from physicians. Interpreters are available at no cost to assist with communication between healthcare providers and patients whose primary language is not English.

Mayo care teams work together to provide a healing environment and a seamless patient experience. That includes coordinated appointment schedules, with specialists, tests and procedures located in close proximity to each other; coordination of care by one personal physician; and smooth communication at Mayo and with patients' healthcare teams at home.

Mayo Clinic is ranked the best hospital in the world by Newsweek and is top-ranked in more specialities than any other hospital in the US by US News & World Report.

