Fiona Brehony

PhD Candidate, Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, The Open University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am a filmmaker, sound artist, and workshop facilitator completing an AHRC-funded PhD in Geography and Environmental Studies at The Open University. My research focuses on rivers, regeneration, and community memory, using creative methodologies to explore the socio-material histories of urban waterways. I work closely with residents, artists, and organisations along the River Irk in North Manchester, producing audio-visual maps, collaborative films, and participatory workshops. My projects include Liquid History and Reimagining the River Goyt, which merge archival research, storytelling, and sound mapping to surface overlooked relationships between water, place, housing, and resilience. I have particular experience working with communities affected by housing transformation, drawing on creative practice to explore questions of access, belonging, and ecological change.