UK Commits GBP 13B In Military Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The UK Minister of State for the Ministry of Defence Luke Pollard stated this following a meeting of defense leaders in the E5 format (Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy) in Krakow, Ukrinform reports.

"We will stand with Ukraine as the United Kingdom, as the E5, as NATO members, for as long as it takes. And the UK has committed over GBP 13 billion in military support for Ukraine. And we will continue to share battlefield technologies and lessons. And the Octopus interceptor drone, that learns the lessons from the battlefield, is under mass-production in the UK, that will enable Ukraine to take down the drones that are attacking its infrastructure," he said.

Pollard noted that the launch of the LEAP initiative (the creation of joint autonomous drones intended as a cheaper alternative to expensive air defense systems) for low-cost companies demonstrates that E5 meetings deliver results, but more must be done.

As leading European defense powers, representatives of the five countries, he said, are taking responsibility for their own security by developing affordable weapons to ensure the safety of their people and their countries.

"Our first project will use cutting edge technologies, learning the lessons from the battlefield in Ukraine. And at a time of increasing threats, it is actions, not words, that will deter Putin. And that is what we are seeing here with the agreement on the LEAP initiative from the E5 group," he said.

"Our support for Ukraine is unwavering. In the coming week we will mark a grim anniversary as the full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth year. Putin thought that he would win that war in three days. He was wrong. He now faces a stronger, more united, and larger NATO, and Ukraine continues to fight with huge courage," Pollard added.

As reported, on Friday, February 20, a meeting of defense ministers in the E5 format took place in Krakow with the virtual participation of Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine