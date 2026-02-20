Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones And Artillery, Injuring Three Civilians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by head of the regional state administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

In the Nikopol district, the strikes targeted the town of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. Three people were injured. A 54-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were hospitalized. Infrastructure facilities, more than 10 private homes, an apartment building, a dormitory, a fire station, and rescue service vehicles were damaged.

In the Pishchane community of the Samar district, residential buildings were also damaged.

