Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones And Artillery, Injuring Three Civilians
In the Nikopol district, the strikes targeted the town of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. Three people were injured. A 54-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were hospitalized. Infrastructure facilities, more than 10 private homes, an apartment building, a dormitory, a fire station, and rescue service vehicles were damaged.
In the Pishchane community of the Samar district, residential buildings were also damaged.Read also: Russian strike on Kharkiv region: three people may be trapped under rubble at industrial site
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, using drones, artillery, and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, injuring three people.
