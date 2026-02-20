Auditors Identify Initial Violations At Energoatom As Audit Continues

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegra by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

“I held a meeting with the Head of the State Audit Service of Ukraine, Alla Basalaieva, and heard a report on the preliminary findings of the audit of Energoatom. The audit is ongoing,” the statement said.

According to Svyrydenko, auditors are currently analyzing issues related to excessive spending associated with the company's high-risk transactions. Shortcomings have already been identified in determining the expected value of procurement, cases of inflated costs for the purchase of inventory and materials, as well as the involvement of intermediaries in the supply of goods.

Auditors are also separately reviewing the legality of salary accruals for the company's management.

The Prime Minister emphasized that all identified violations will receive a proper legal assessment by law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies, and those responsible will be held accountable.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 31, 2025, the nomination committee approved four independent members of the supervisory board of Energoatom.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on a systemic reboot of governance in the energy sector and on conducting audits in the defense sector.

On November 10, 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced a special operation to expose corruption in the energy sector. According to investigators, members of a criminal organization built a large-scale scheme to exert influence over strategic state-owned enterprises, including Energoatom.

The main activity of the criminal organization involved systematically obtaining unlawful benefits from Energoatom's contractors. The size of these illicit payments ranged from 10% to 15% of the contract value.