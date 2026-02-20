Russian Strike On Kharkiv Region: Death Toll Rises To Three, Two Injured
"In Malynivka, the bodies of two more victims were found under the rubble of a warehouse building. As of now, the number of people killed in the Russian attack has risen to three, and two others have been injured," the statement reads.Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery, injuring three civilians
Emergency rescue and search operations are ongoing, the State Emergency Service added.
As reported earlier, on the night of February 20, Russian forces struck an enterprise in the Malynivka community of the Chuhuiv district. The attack caused destruction and a fire in a warehouse building covering an area of about 3,000 square meters. Rescuers recovered fragments of one person's body from under the rubble. Two people were injured.
After the strike, three people remain unaccounted for.
Photo: State Emergency Service
