Sviato-Pokrovske In Donetsk Region Under Control Of Defense Forces Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Major Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for the Operation Task Force "East", said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The situation there is difficult, but [Sviato-Pokrovske] is under the control of the Defense Forces. The enemy is trying to press forward, but they are being held back and destroyed on the approaches," he noted.

According to Shapoval, there are no Russian movements near the village, though enemy infiltration attempts have been recorded.

"The situation has not changed recently. The enemy is trying to apply pressure, but at this time they are not succeeding," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of the day there have been 51 combat clashe between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops. The enemy continues to exert the most pressure in the Pokrovsk sector and is also highly active in the Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka sectors.

