Japan Set To Ink New ICT Co-Op Deals With Azerbaijan Ambassador (Exclusive)
The ambassador noted that the two countries had previously signed a memorandum of understanding in the ICT sector.
“Last year, a memorandum of understanding in the field of information and communication technology was signed between Azerbaijan and Japan. I believe that in the future, cooperation agreements in this area will be signed between our countries.
I hope that our cooperation will expand even further in the future,” he said.
According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade volume between Azerbaijan and Japan in January of this year amounted to $20.9 million. This represents a decrease of $5.5 million, or 20.7%, compared to the same period in 2025.
