"Professional artist Anna Rose Bain utilizing the Artefex 533 All-In ACM Panel for its superior archival properties in her Arvada, Colorado studio."Signature Portrait Society member Anna Rose Bain reveals why she has transitioned her professional portfolio to Artefex's archival aluminum composite (ACM) panels to ensure her "visual journals" survive for generations. Artefex helps artists eliminate the risk of warping and rotting common in traditional canvases.

ARVADA, CO - For professional artists, the greatest threat to a creative legacy isn't a lack of vision, but the physical degradation of the artwork itself. Today, Artefex Art, a leader in archival art surfaces, protects world-renowned oil painters Anna Rose Bain artwork; by providing a permanent solution for artists concerned about the longevity of their work.

The Artist's Challenge: Archival Integrity

Anna Rose Bain, a Signature Faculty Member of the Portrait Society of America, views her work as a "visual form of journaling." After 20 years of experimenting with various surfaces, Bain identified a critical industry failure point: traditional substrates like wood and stretched canvas are hygroscopic, causing them to bend, sag, and decay over time due to environmental changes.

"Every professional artist understands the frustration of seeing a masterpiece compromised by its substrate." Artefex panels serve as a technical insurance policy, protecting the structural bond of the oil paint for centuries.

The Artefex Advantage: Aerospace Technology in Fine Art

To solve the widespread issue of warping, Artefex specializes in professional-grade Aluminum Composite Material (ACM) panels. These supports offer several key advantages for the modern realist:



Warp-Resistance: Unlike wood or MDF, ACM panels are non-hygroscopic and impervious to humidity and temperature shifts.

The 533 All-In Panel: Bain's preferred surface features a 3mm indestructible foundation topped with lead-primed linen, providing the ideal "tooth" for intricate portraiture. Lightweight Rigidity: These panels offer the strength of heavy wood cradles at a fraction of the weight, facilitating easier shipping and handling for galleries and collectors.



About Artefex Art:

Artefex Art is a family-founded manufacturer specializing in high-quality, professional art panels. By utilizing advanced materials like ACM, Copper, and Honeycomb supports, Artefex provides the archival foundations required by the world's leading professional artists and conservators.







Professional Background: Anna Rose Bain

Anna Rose Bain is a recognized leader in the global art community. Her choice of Artefex panels reflects the requirements of high-stakes professional work and long-term preservation.

Signature Memberships & Affiliations



Portrait Society of America (PSoA): Signature Faculty Member.

Oil Painters of America (OPA): Signature Member.

California Art Club: Out of State Artist Member. Plein Air Artists of Colorado: Active Member.

Major Awards & Recognition



2025: Richeson75“Figure/Portraits”: Best of Show.

2023: Artist's Magazine: Cover Competition Winner. 2022: OPA National Juried Exhibition: Gold Medal & Member's Choice.

Gallery Representation

You can view Anna's work on Artefex panels at these prestigious locations:



Saks Galleries – Denver, CO.

Broadmoor Galleries – Colorado Springs, CO. Gallery Summer – Pagosa Springs, CO.

Learn more about Anna and her process at her official website: Artwork by Anna Rose.

Video Link:

