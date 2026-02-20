Pro-Mix Concrete Ltd Explains How Mix-On-Site Concrete Trucks Deliver Fresh, Customised Concrete Solutions Across The UK

Ordering concrete used to mean guessing how much you'd need, paying for the full load, and racing the clock before it hardened in the drum. That's not how it works anymore. A mix on site concrete truck operators use today carries raw materials separately and mixes fresh concrete right at your location. You get exactly the amount you need, mixed to your exact specs, with zero waste. If it's a driveway, a foundation, or a garden wall, the process is faster, more flexible, and far more cost-efficient than traditional delivery. Here's how it all works.

What is a Mix on Site Concrete Truck?

A mix-on-site concrete truck, also called a volumetric mixer, is a mobile batching plant on wheels. Instead of carrying pre-mixed concrete in a rotating drum, it stores raw ingredients in separate compartments and combines them on location.

The key difference from traditional ready-mix:

Ready-mix trucks load pre-batched concrete at a plant and have roughly 90 minutes before the mix begins to set.

Volumetric trucks carry unmixed materials, so the concrete stays viable indefinitely until the operator activates the system.

The Raw Materials Carried on the Truck

Every ingredient needed to produce concrete travels on the truck itself. Nothing combines until the operator starts the pour.

Separate Compartments for Each Ingredient

A standard mix on-site concrete truck contractors rely on carries five core materials in isolated bins and tanks:

Sand (fine aggregate): Fills gaps between larger stones and improves workability.

Stone/gravel (coarse aggregate): Provides structural strength and bulk.

Cement: The binding agent that holds everything together once hydrated.

Water: Activates the cement and controls consistency.

Admixtures ( optional ): Plasticisers, accelerators, retarders, or fibre reinforcement tailored to specific project needs.

Each compartment feeds into the mixing system independently, allowing precise control over every batch produced.

How On-Site Mixing Works Step by Step

The process is straightforward, tightly controlled, and fast.

Metering and Measuring the Mix Design

Before any material moves, the operator programs the desired mix ratio into the truck's onboard computer. Modern volumetric trucks meter each ingredient by weight or volume to match the specified concrete grade (e.g., C20, C25, C30).

Sensors monitor flow rates in real time to maintain accuracy throughout the pour.

The water-to-cement ratio or slump can be adjusted on the spot if site conditions change.

Every batch follows the same programmed recipe, ensuring uniform quality from start to finish.

Mixing in the Auger at the Back of the Truck

Once metering begins, materials feed simultaneously into a continuous mixing auger mounted at the rear. The auger is a large, rotating screw that blends sand, stone, cement, and water as they travel through the chamber. By the time the mix reaches the discharge point, it's fully combined and ready to pour.

Pouring Fresh Concrete Exactly Where You Need It

The mixed concrete discharges directly from the auger into forms, pumps, or wheelbarrows at the pour site.

The operator controls flow speed to match your team's pace.

Pouring can be paused and restarted at any point without affecting quality.

Multiple locations on the same site are handled in a single visit without reloading.

Benefits of Mix on Site Concrete Delivery

Volumetric mixing solves the three biggest problems with traditional concrete delivery: freshness, accuracy, and flexibility. Here's how each one plays out on site.

Always - Fresh Concrete

Because mixing only happens at the moment of pouring, there's no time lost in transit and no risk of partial setting during traffic delays. Every cubic metre comes out at peak workability, regardless of how long the truck has been on site.

Exact Volumes, Less Waste, Flexible Mixes

Traditional ready-mix forces you to order in full-load increments. If you need 3.5 cubic metres, you pay for 4. With a mix on site concrete truck providers operate, you're billed only for the exact volume dispensed by the metering system.

Beyond cost savings, the flexibility stands out:

Small and large pours are equally cost-effective since there's no minimum load penalty.

Mid-pour recipe changes let the operator switch concrete grades between different sections of the same project.

Zero leftover disposal reduces both expense and environmental impact.

Real-time strength adjustments accommodate unexpected ground conditions or design changes without ordering a new load.

Takeaway

Mix-on-site concrete trucks eliminate the guesswork, waste, and timing pressure of traditional delivery. Raw materials travel separately, combine fresh at your location, and pour at the exact specification your project demands. Experts like Pro-Mix Concrete offer mix-on-site delivery by providing metered volumes and on-demand mixing for residential and commercial projects.