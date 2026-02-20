Mulch Pros Announces Purchase Of New Dump Truck To Support Expansion And Launch Of Georgia Gravel Supply

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Mulch Pros"Mulch Pros of Cumming, GA, has purchased a heavy-duty dump truck to expand delivery capacity across North Georgia, improving turnaround times and job-site efficiency. The investment also supports the launch of sister company Georgia Gravel Supply, which will provide gravel and aggregate delivery for residential, commercial, and contractor projects. Customers can expect faster scheduling, dependable hauling, and expanded bulk material availability.

Cumming, GA - February 20, 2026 - Mulch Pros has announced the purchase of a new heavy-duty dump truck, strengthening the company's delivery capacity and marking an important step forward in its continued growth across North Georgia. This investment will help improve turnaround times, increase job-site efficiency, and support rising customer demand for dependable delivery services.

The new dump truck also supports the launch of a new sister company, Georgia Gravel Supply, created to meet increasing demand for gravel, aggregates, and construction-ready materials. With expanded hauling capability, the new company will be equipped to provide reliable delivery for residential, commercial, and contractor needs throughout the region.

This expansion reflects Mulch Pros' commitment to dependable service and improved material access for property owners and builders alike. With Georgia Gravel Supply entering the market, customers can expect faster scheduling, greater delivery availability, and more options for bulk supply orders.

Services Provided by Mulch Pros

Mulch Pros provides dependable material supply and delivery solutions, including mulch delivery, bulk aggregates, gravel, soil products, and hauling support for homeowners, landscapers, and contractors needing fast scheduling and consistent service.



Mulch Pros specializes in mulch delivery in Cumming, helping homeowners and landscapers get bulk mulch delivered quickly for seasonal refreshes, new installations, and property improvements. The company's delivery process is designed for efficiency, ensuring customers receive clean product placement and dependable arrival times for their jobs.

For customers looking for convenience and smaller quantities, Mulch Pros also supplies bagged mulch options that are ideal for home garden projects, flowerbeds, and quick landscape touch-ups. This option is especially helpful for customers who prefer easy handling, simple storage, and clean application without needing large bulk loads.

In addition to mulch products, Mulch Pros supplies gravel and aggregate materials through its expanding operations, including support for driveway builds, drainage projects, base layers, and construction preparation. With the launch of Georgia Gravel Supply, customers will have increased access to reliable gravel delivery backed by professional hauling equipment. Mulch Pros also supports hauling and material drop-off services for a range of outdoor and job-site needs. Whether supplying materials for residential upgrades or commercial landscaping work, the company focuses on smooth scheduling, careful delivery, and keeping projects moving without unnecessary delays.

About the Company

Mulch Pros is a Cumming based provider of landscaping materials and delivery services serving homeowners, contractors, and landscaping professionals. The company is focused on dependable scheduling, clean product delivery, and supplying the right materials for outdoor projects of all sizes. With the launch of Georgia Gravel Supply, Mulch Pros is expanding its hauling capacity and product availability to better serve regional demand.