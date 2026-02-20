MENAFN - GetNews)Women's health in Turkey is entering a new era defined by patient-centered care, advanced minimally invasive techniques, and a broader public conversation around quality of life. One of the clearest signals of this shift came this week as Dr. Burcu Kardaş Arslan, a gynecologist based in Istanbul, spoke publicly about labioplasty in Turkey, addressing patient expectations, safety standards, and post-operative recovery in an interview-style format shared through her official channels.

The discussion arrives at a time when women are increasingly seeking specialized guidance not only for routine gynecology and obstetrics, but also for complex subfields such as urogynecology, reproductive endocrinology and IVF, gynecologic oncology, and aesthetic gynecology. Across Turkey's leading hospitals and university-affiliated centers, clinicians are expanding access to evidence-based care that aligns medical outcomes with comfort, confidence, and long-term wellbeing.

Why the Labioplasty Interview Resonates Now

Dr. Burcu Kardaş Arslan's labiaplasty Q&A content lands at the intersection of three real-world trends:

1) Patient-led research is the norm.

Before booking appointments, patients routinely compare clinicians, techniques, and recovery experiences. In elective procedures, the gap between online information and clinical reality can be wide-so clinician-led explanations can raise the overall quality of public understanding.

2) Women are prioritizing quality-of-life outcomes.

In modern women's healthcare, symptom burden and comfort matter. Conditions affecting intimacy, daily movement, and self-confidence are increasingly discussed in the language of wellbeing rather than taboo.

3) Standardization and aftercare are becoming part of the public conversation.

As demand grows, patients place more emphasis on sterile technique, complication awareness, and follow-up schedules. Clinicians who openly explain their process-consultation, procedure planning, and postoperative checks-are responding to that demand.

What Patients Should Look For When Choosing a Gynecologist in Turkey

Healthcare experts typically advise patients to consider:



Fit with the clinical need: fertility, surgery, pelvic floor issues, pregnancy care, or elective procedures

Institutional support: access to diagnostics, anesthesia services, operating facilities, and multidisciplinary consults

Clear counseling: risks, alternatives, and realistic expectations, explained in a way the patient understands Follow-up pathway: planned postoperative checks or long-term monitoring when needed

Below is an editorially curated snapshot of 10 standout gynecologists in Turke, selected based on publicly available indicators such as institutional roles, documented clinical focus areas, academic or specialty training pathways, and visibility within established medical organizations and hospital systems. The list is designed to reflect a range of specialties-recognizing that“best” depends on a patient's needs, diagnosis, and care pathway.

1) Dr. Burcu Kardaş Arslan - Labioplasty Interview Draws Attention to Patient Education and Standards

Dr. Burcu Kardaş Arslan has emerged as a visible voice in the area often described as aesthetic gynecology, particularly around labioplasty. In a video Q&A, she addresses common patient questions in plain language-what people can realistically expect, what recovery may involve, and why postoperative follow-up matters.

The interest is not purely cosmetic. Patients typically cite a mix of concerns-comfort during exercise, irritation, clothing friction, or personal preference. In that environment, the quality of pre-procedure counseling becomes central: realistic expectation-setting, discussion of risks, and a careful assessment of suitability.

Clinicians interviewed across the sector often note a consistent pattern: the better informed the patient, the smoother the recovery experience tends to be, especially when aftercare guidance is clear and adhered to. Dr. Arslan's public Q&A content reflects that principle and has helped push the topic into a more mainstream, health-literacy frame.

2) Prof. Dr. A. Yiğit Çakıroğlu - Fertility Medicine and Reproductive Endocrinology in a Major Hospital Setting

Patients exploring fertility care in Turkey often start with a simple query-“best IVF doctor in Istanbul”-but quickly learn that IVF outcomes depend on a multidisciplinary system: laboratory quality, clinical protocols, patient selection, and ongoing monitoring.

Prof. Dr. A. Yiğit Çakıroğlu is listed on Koç University Hospital's physician roster, with a publicly documented background in obstetrics and gynecology and professional trajectory within major institutions.

3) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Cengiz Alataş - IVF, Reproductive Endocrinology, and Endoscopic Procedures

Within Turkey's established private hospital networks, assisted reproduction services have expanded alongside minimally invasive gynecologic procedures. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Cengiz Alataş is listed by American Hospital (VKV Healthcare System) with clinical interests that include IVF/reproductive endocrinology, hysteroscopy, gynecologic endoscopy, and recurrent pregnancy loss.

For many patients, this combination-fertility plus endoscopic diagnostic tools-can be relevant in cases where structural uterine issues or other treatable factors contribute to infertility or pregnancy loss.

4) Dr. Cem Ayhan - Advanced Surgical Training and Long-Term Hospital Practice

Gynecologic care does not end at clinic consultations; for many women, the decisive issue is access to safe, well-supported surgery. Dr. Cem Ayhan is listed on American Hospital's site, with career details and training history that includes advanced laparoscopy and oncology-related training experiences noted in the hospital's physician profile.

In practice, patients who require surgical management-fibroids, cysts, abnormal bleeding, or complex pelvic conditions-often prioritize physicians with documented minimally invasive experience and robust hospital infrastructure.

5) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Cengiz Andan - Endometriosis and IVF as a Defined Specialty Focus

Endometriosis remains one of the most searched gynecologic conditions online, in part because symptoms can be difficult to interpret and diagnosis can be delayed. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Cengiz Andan publicly describes a focus on women's health with particular emphasis on endometriosis and IVF.

From a patient perspective, the appeal of a clearly defined specialty interest is straightforward: complex conditions often require long-term planning, and patients value clinicians who routinely manage the same clinical pathway.

6) Prof. Dr. Z. Selçuk Tuncer - University-Based Role and Academic Visibility

Turkey's university hospitals remain central for referral care, specialist training, and research-linked clinical practice. Prof. Dr. Zafer Selçuk Tuncer is listed in Hacettepe University's hospital information system under obstetrics and gynecology, reflecting an academic medicine track.

For patients, university-linked clinics are often associated with multidisciplinary consultation options-useful when symptoms or diagnoses require coordination across imaging, oncology, endocrinology, or surgery.

7) Prof. Dr. İbrahim Esinler - Publicly Documented Academic Profile and Women's Health Focus

Prof. Dr. İbrahim Esinler is also listed in Hacettepe University's hospital physician information system within obstetrics and gynecology.

Patients commonly evaluate physicians based on clarity of public professional information and accessibility of structured educational resources-particularly in fertility and complex gynecologic decision-making, where understanding the“why” behind a plan can reduce anxiety.

8) Prof. Dr. Serdar Aydın - Urogynecology and Pelvic Floor Disorders

Pelvic floor disorders and urinary incontinence can have a major quality-of-life impact, yet many patients delay seeking care due to stigma or normalization of symptoms. Prof. Dr. Serdar Aydın is listed by Koç University Hospital, with memberships indicating a defined interest in urogynecology and continence-related societies.

As awareness improves, more women are looking for specialists who explicitly work in pelvic floor reconstruction and related minimally invasive options.

9) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Şule Yıldız - International Training Exposure and Fertility-Oriented Practice

Modern gynecology is increasingly global in both training and clinical standards. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Şule Yıldız is listed by Koç University Hospital, with publicly available biographical notes describing international academic exposure and work within major hospital settings.

For patients comparing fertility and gynecology services, structured communication, protocol transparency, and continuity of care are often decisive factors.

10) Dr. Ceren Ünal - Hospital-Based OB-GYN Practice with Documented Training Pathway

For many women, the“best gynecologist” is the doctor who offers clear guidance, reliable follow-up, and integrated hospital support-from imaging to surgery to postpartum care. Dr. Ceren Ünal is listed on Koç University Hospital's physician page with a documented education and career timeline.

