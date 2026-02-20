Poughkeepsie Students Get A Taste Of The World As Celebrity Chef Brings Star-Studded Culinary Experience To Local Middle School

MENAFN - GetNews) Celebrity Chef Maureen Brice, Alongside Local Restaurant Owners, Visits Poughkeepsie City Schools - Inspiring Students Through Culinary Arts and Hands-On Learning

Poughkeepsie, New York - February 20, 2026 - What do Pink, Jay-Z, and Kanye West have in common with students at Poughkeepsie Middle School? They have all experienced the culinary genius of celebrity private chef and wellness expert Maureen Brice, and now, thanks to a groundbreaking ongoing partnership between Charlia Frank Incorporated and the Poughkeepsie City School District Community Schools Initiative, local students will too.







Charlia Frank Inc. is thrilled to continue bringing an exciting culinary program series to Poughkeepsie Middle School, featuring special hands-on cooking experiences led by Chef Brice herself. Joining this dynamic initiative is Mama La's Food for the Soul, a beloved local restaurantthat has collaborated with Charlia Frank and the Poughkeepsie City School District Community Schools Initiative to bring the Culinary Cultures and Class with Mama La's cooking program to life. Together, these partners represent a bold investment in the futures of Poughkeepsie's youth, using food as a vehicle for learning, self-discovery, and community connection.

A Chef Who Has Cooked for the World's Biggest Stars

Chef Maureen Brice is no stranger to high expectations. She traveled the globe as private chef for Pink during the Beautiful Trauma World Tour, fueling one of music's most demanding performers with daily meals crafted to support peak wellness. Her elite touring résumé includes private chef engagements for Kanye West on the Saint Pablo Tour, Jay-Z on the Watch the Throne Tour, Robbie Williams, Jimmy Buffett, and Aerosmith on their world tour. When she's not on the road, Chef Brice serves an exclusive clientele in the Hamptons, delivering farm-to-table cuisine and personalized wellness experiences. Now, she's bringing that same world-class expertise to the students of Poughkeepsie.







From the Kitchen to the Community

The program is designed to do more than teach cooking... it aims to transform how students see themselves and their futures. Through the Culinary Cultures and Class with Mama La's cooking program, students work alongside Chef Brice, the team at Mama La's Food for the Soul, the Mo Flames team, Genevas House of Blues teamand other local culinary partners to develop essential kitchen skills, explore cultural cuisines, learn the fundamentals of nutrition and food science, and discover real-world pathways into culinary arts, hospitality, and entrepreneurship.

The program will conclude with a truly special milestone: the creation of a community cookbook featuring student-inspired menus that celebrate the diverse cultures, creativity, and flavors of Poughkeepsie's youth.

About Charlia Frank Incorporated

Charlia Frank Inc. is dedicated to fostering creativity, personal growth, and community engagement through innovative programs that inspire and uplift young people. By forging meaningful partnerships with schools, community leaders, and industry professionals, including local businesses like Mama La's Food for the Soul organization opens doors for youth to explore their talents, build confidence, and envision limitless possibilities for their futures.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

