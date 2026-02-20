MENAFN - GetNews)



"The OTBB Offer Value Score Book In Paperback"Mike Lovatt's "The OTBB Offer Value Score" Documents Framework for Evaluating Promotional Offers in Competitive UK Market

PARIS, FRANCE - February 20, 2026 - Mike Lovatt, owner of UK comparison platform OnTheBallBets, has published "The OTBB Offer Value Score: Rating UK Bookmaker Welcome Bonuses," documenting the complete methodology his platform uses to evaluate promotional offers across 25+ UK-licensed operators.

The book addresses a persistent challenge in comparison platforms: transparency. While most affiliate review sites rank promotional offers based on commission rates paid by featured companies, Lovatt's framework prioritizes consumer value through systematic evaluation of factors that determine real benefit versus marketing claims.

"Most consumers evaluate promotional offers solely on headline amounts, missing critical details that determine actual value," Lovatt explains. "A £50 promotional offer from one operator may deliver £35 in real benefit, while another company's £30 offer returns only £8. The difference lies in terms and conditions that most comparison sites ignore."

The OTBB Offer Value Score methodology evaluates five factors:



Requirement structures and their mathematical impact on value

Qualification thresholds and expected outcome reduction

Time constraints and realistic completion probability

Return policies and profit potential Restriction parameters and available options

The framework applies consistent evaluation criteria across all operators, enabling direct comparison independent of affiliate commission structures.

Lovatt operates OnTheBallBets through his French company M & B Marketing SARL, which he founded in 2018. The platform provides independent ratings and promotional offer analysis for UK consumers navigating a competitive market of licensed operators under Gambling Commission oversight.

The book includes worked examples from major UK brands including bet365, William Hill, Betfred, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power, and BoyleSports, demonstrating real-world application of the scoring methodology across different promotional structures.

"Transparency in rating methodologies builds consumer trust," Lovatt notes. "By documenting our complete framework, we're enabling consumers to understand not just which offers we rate highest, but why-and to apply the same evaluation principles independently."

The publication reflects growing emphasis on methodological transparency in comparison platforms across multiple industries, from financial products to consumer services, as regulatory bodies and consumer advocates push for clearer disclosure of affiliate relationships and rating criteria.

Lovatt's analysis of UK market dynamics has been submitted to the Journal of Gambling Issues for peer review, covering regulatory effectiveness, demographic participation trends, and commercial sponsorship patterns in UK sports.

"The OTBB Offer Value Score: Rating UK Bookmaker Welcome Bonuses" is available on Amazon UK in eBook and paperback formats.

About Mike Lovatt

Mike Lovatt is the owner of OnTheBallBets, a UK comparison platform providing independent ratings and promotional offer analysis. He operates the platform through M & B Marketing SARL, a French company focused on transparent consumer comparison methodologies in regulated markets.