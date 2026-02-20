Nando's UAE Fires Up Its Third Year With Dubai Autism Center This Ramadan, Extending Its Community Led Giving Initiatives

United Arab Emirates, Dubai - February 2026: This Ramadan, Nando's UAE is bringing back the heart, the heat, and the community spirit with a series of CSR initiatives that invite guests to create real impact across the UAE. Rooted in creativity, gratitude, and social responsibility, the programme brings together meaningful partnerships and moments of support designed to reflect what the Holy Month is all about, giving back in a way that feels right.

Building on the success of its 2024 collaboration, Nando's UAE is once again partnering with Dubai Autism Center through a renewed creative initiative featuring the artwork of Abdulla Lutfi. Limited edition water bottles showcasing his distinctive artwork will be sold exclusively across all Nando's UAE Casas throughout Ramadan, expanding on the 2024 collection. Each bottle will be priced at 35, with 100% of proceeds donated directly to Dubai Autism Center to support its specialised education, therapy, and community programmes for children on the spectrum.

Dubai Autism Center, a pioneering non profit organisation established in 2001, is dedicated to raising awareness and providing specialised educational programmes, therapies, and community engagement opportunities that make a lasting impact. Through its continued collaboration with the centre for another year, Nando's UAE is proud to help champion inclusion in a way that is as meaningful as it is memorable.

Alongside this initiative, Nando's UAE will continue to deliver 1,000 complimentary meals to delivery drivers across the UAE, recognising their essential role especially during Ramadan with a warm meal as a gesture of appreciation and care.

"At Nando's, we believe small gestures can create lasting change. This Ramadan, we are proud to continue supporting organisations that make a real difference, while giving our guests simple, meaningful ways to be part of that impact," Pooja Naik, Marketing & PR Manager at Nando's UAE. "From creative collaborations that champion inclusion to moments of gratitude for the people who keep our communities moving, each initiative reflects what Ramadan is truly about."

Joyce Chamoun, Business Development Manager at the Dubai Autism Center (DAC), added: "We are sincerely grateful to Nando's UAE for their continued support and commitment to our community. Partnerships like this play an essential role in helping us provide specialised educational and therapeutic services to children with autism and their families. Their dedication to social responsibility, especially during a meaningful time such as Ramadan, reflects the spirit of compassion and unity that strengthens our society."

How to Get Involved

Where to Buy: Limited edition Abdulla Lutfi water bottles available exclusively at all Nando's UAE Casas throughout Ramadan.

Price: 35 per bottle.

Proceeds: 100% of sales will be donated to Dubai Autism Center.

Join Nando's UAE this Ramadan and proudly be a part of initiatives that turn everyday moments into meaningful impact, giving back with a little extra heart, and a little extra heat.

