Lessing's Hospitality Group Opens Shoreline Café At Catholic Health's Good Samaritan University Hospital In West Islip, NY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST ISLIP, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lessing's Hospitality Group, a family-owned company with over 135 years of experience creating meaningful moments through food and hospitality, has opened the Shoreline Café at Catholic Health's Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

The opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony, marking an important milestone in Lessing's partnership with Catholic Health to elevate the café experience for hospital guests, visitors, and staff across Long Island. Shoreline Café is designed to bring a welcoming, modern approach to hospital dining, featuring chef-driven offerings, seasonal ingredients, and an environment where people can take a break, refuel, and reset during the day.

“Good Samaritan is an essential hospital for so many Long Islanders, and we're proud to bring the Shoreline Café to this campus,” said Kevin Lessing, Executive Vice President of Lessing's Hospitality Group.“This partnership reflects our shared belief that food has the power to make a difference in people's daily lives. We're excited to work alongside Catholic Health to create spaces where families, faculty, and staff can enjoy meals that are both satisfying and thoughtfully prepared.”

“Catholic Health hospitals have always been committed to providing care in every aspect of the patient and guest experience,” said Gary Havican, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Catholic Health.“Partnering with Lessing's Hospitality Group allows us to elevate our dining spaces with a focus on quality and community. The opening of the Shoreline Café at Good Samaritan University Hospital will offer our staff and guests a welcoming place to relax and recharge with fresh, wholesome food served with genuine hospitality.”

The Shoreline Café at Good Samaritan University Hospital is part of a broader roll-out across Catholic Health hospitals, including St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, Mercy Hospital, and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center. Together, the Shoreline Café locations reflect a shared focus on quality, consistency, and a better day-to-day experience for the people who rely on these hospitals.

About Lessing's Hospitality Group

Lessing's Hospitality Group, established in 1890, is a family-owned company with a legacy of excellence in catering, restaurants, and food service operations across the Northeast and Florida. With over 135 years of history, Lessing's continues to bring innovation, quality, and heartfelt hospitality to every guest experience.

About Catholic Health

Catholic Health is an integrated system encompassing some of the region's finest health and human services agencies. The health system has over 17,000 employees, six acute care hospitals, three nursing homes, a home health service, hospice and a network of physician practices. Under the sponsorship of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, Catholic Health serves hundreds of thousands of Long Islanders each year, providing care that extends from the beginning of life to helping people live their final years in comfort, grace and dignity. For more information, visit .

