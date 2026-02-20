Utah Valley University Signs Agreement With MTECH To Streamline Healthcare Education Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OREM, Utah, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University (UVU) signed an agreement with Mountainland Technical College (MTECH) to accept one-for-one transfer credits from MTECH healthcare programs toward healthcare degrees within UVU's College of Health and Public Service (CHPS). By accepting program hours as elective credits, UVU helps Utah students complete university degrees and enter the workforce more efficiently and affordably.

"Utah's workforce needs highly skilled healthcare professionals, and our partnership with MTECH strengthens our ability to meet that demand,” said UVU Provost Wayne Vaught. "The agreement creates a clear, efficient route for students to advance from MTECH training into UVU degrees. We're proud to work together to support both students and the community."

The agreement allows MTECH graduates to transfer all program hours as health science elective credits and apply them toward select UVU degrees, facilitating a seamless transition for students pursuing careers in healthcare. This initiative addresses the growing demand for healthcare professionals in Utah, where healthcare is one of the fastest-growing sectors.

“These new healthcare pathways reflect the strength of regional collaboration and our shared commitment to student success,” said MTECH President Clay Christensen.“By aligning MTECH certificate programs with UVU's associate or bachelor's degree options, we are creating a more connected education system - one that supports lifelong learning and meets the evolving needs of our healthcare industry.

According to UVU data, 84% of its health professions graduates remain in Utah, underscoring the university's role as a key pipeline for the state's healthcare workforce. By partnering with institutions like MTECH, UVU aims to better meet the increasing demand for healthcare services.

Additionally, students and employers are seeking educational pathways that expedite entry into the workforce. The UVU-MTECH partnership provides a streamlined, more affordable route for students to enter the healthcare field sooner.

For additional information about UVU's College of Health and Public Service, please visit uvu/chps.

CONTACT: Sharon Turner Utah Valley University 8018636807...