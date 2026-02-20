UAE Non-Oil GDP Grows 6.1% In First Nine Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The United Arab Emirates' gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.1 per cent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, reaching approximately Dh1.4 trillion, Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said on Friday.

Growth was driven by a robust non-oil sector, which grew 6.1 per cent during the same period to exceed Dh1 trillion, according to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

The minister attributed the performance to the country's shift toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy and a competitive legislative and business environment, in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which aims to double the country's GDP to AED3 trillion by the next decade.

Data from the centre showed that financial and insurance activities led sectoral growth at 9 per cent, followed by construction at 8.7 per cent, real estate at 7.9 per cent, and manufacturing at 6.9 per cent.

In terms of total contribution to non-oil GDP, wholesale and retail remained the largest component at 16.1 per cent. Manufacturing followed at 13.9 per cent, with financial services and construction contributing 13.5 per cent and 11.9 per cent, respectively.

Hanan Ahli, Managing Director of the FCSC, stated that the results highlight the resilience of the UAE's economic model amid global shifts. She noted that the integration of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence into national statistical systems has improved policy efficiency and development planning.