Seven Chinese Tourists, Driver Dead After Bus Sinks Into Russia's Lake Baikal
One tourist managed to escape, and the search for the others continues, he said. The world's deepest lake, located north of Mongolia, is a popular destination for tourists.
The Irkutsk region prosecutor's office said that a criminal case had been opened and the circumstances were being investigated.
Chinese tourism in Russia has soared in the past years amid political rapprochement between the two neighbours and "no limits" strategic partnership declared last year, while mutual visa free travel regime has been introduced.ALSO READ
