Inter Milan Announces Injury To Forward Lautaro Martinez

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Italian club Inter Milan has announced that Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez has sustained an injury that will sideline him for the upcoming period.

In a statement released on its official website, the club explained that the 28-year-old Martinez is suffering from a muscle strain in his left leg. The club did not disclose the expected duration of his absence or details regarding the scheduled treatment program.

Inter Milan currently sits at the top of the Serie A standings with 61 points. The team is preparing to face Lecce tomorrow in the 26th round of the league, a match that may see the team's top scorer sidelined during a crucial stage of the title race.