Spritzer Ecopark Champions Inclusive Experiences In Nature Through Meaningful Community Engagement

The visit with underserved communities from the Penang Cheshire Home and volunteers together for a day of inclusion, connection, and shared moments in nature



TAIPING, Malaysia, Feb 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In conjunction with ongoing efforts to play their part in creating a more inclusive Malaysia, Spritzer Berhad ('Spritzer' or 'the Company'), Malaysia's leading natural mineral water brand, hosted residents and volunteers from the Penang Cheshire Home for a day of nature-based activities at the Spritzer EcoPark which is designed to be accessible and welcoming for persons with disabilities.

Spritzer EcoPark is known for being wheelchair-friendly to provide universal access, enabling persons with disabilities to navigate the space comfortably. The community engagement in the lush, natural setting of park reaffirms the Company's commitment to wellness and meaningful human connection with underserved communities in Malaysia.

Photo 1: Spritzer EcoPark warmly welcomed volunteers and residents from Penang Cheshire Home

“The natural and tranquil environment of the Spritzer EcoPark offers the visitors a refreshing change of pace, allowing participants to explore the course freely together, share light-hearted moments and engage in recreational activities at their own pace. We have seen how natural spaces can foster joy, connection and confidence among individuals who may not often have access to outdoor recreational experiences. As a homegrown Malaysian brand, inclusion and how we serve communities around us is at the heart of our business and everyday decisions.

Welcoming the Penang Cheshire Home residents and volunteers to Spritzer EcoPark reminds us that shared experiences in nature and accessible spaces are powerful ways to nurture a sense of belonging and dignity for often marginalised groups. It was a heartwarming day of enjoying meals together, trying new activities and simply connecting on a human level, in an environment where everyone felt welcome and safe,” said Winnie Chin, Head of Public Relations at Spritzer.

“Visits like this are meaningful to our residents and volunteers, as it gives them the opportunity to step outside their daily routines and enjoy a welcoming environment together. We truly appreciate the accessibility and thoughtful setting at Spritzer EcoPark, which allowed everyone to participate comfortably, engage with each other on a deeper level and create memories together. Initiatives like these play an important role in fostering greater understanding, inclusion, and connection within the community,” said the President of the Penang Cheshire Home, Mr. Koay Say Loke Andrew.

Guided by its commitment to local community well-being, Spritzer believes that nature should be shared and experienced by everyone, regardless of ability, background or circumstance. This initiative is part of the Company's ongoing outreach efforts to nurture shared moments that embrace diversity in spaces where all Malaysians can come together and enjoy the outdoors. The visit represents more than a community social responsibility (CSR) activity, it demonstrates Spritzer's belief and commitment to meaningful, people-first community building.

The visit brought together 93 individuals, including residents with disabilities and volunteers, who received a warm reception with a communal lunch, allowing participants time to settle in before moving on to a mini golf activity within the park grounds. Designed to be interactive and enjoyable for all, the session encouraged bonding and active participation among attendees in a safe, comfortable and supportive setting.







Photo 2 and 3: Volunteers and residents, including residents with disabilities, had the chance to take part in activities like mini golf in a safe, accessible, and comfortable environment, while enjoying the lush green scenery

Spritzer acknowledges the longstanding impact of the Penang Cheshire Home, that has provided residential care, rehabilitation and skills development for persons with physical disabilities since 1978. The initiative with the Home is part of Spritzer's broader commitment to championing inclusivity, well-being, and meaningful relationships. Moving forward, Spritzer EcoPark looks forward to welcoming more community groups and continuing its mission to create shared experiences that celebrate diversity and strengthen social bonds through nature-based activities.

About Spritzer

Established in 1989, Spritzer is a leading Malaysian bottled water brand, sourcing natural mineral water from a protected 430-acre rainforest in Taiping. Naturally filtered through underground rock layers for over 15 years, our water is enriched with essential minerals like Silica, known to support skin, bones, hair, and nails.

Combining smart manufacturing with sustainable practices, Spritzer ensures every bottle meets the highest quality and safety standards. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to environmental stewardship and a circular economy.

Tested annually by SIRIM to be free from microplastics, Spritzer offers consumers trusted, natural hydration. Our diverse product range includes Natural Mineral Water, Original and Flavoured Sparkling Water, Distilled Water, and Fruit-Flavoured Beverages-crafted to suit every lifestyle and occasion.

With a clear vision to become a fully circular brand by 2030, Spritzer leads the industry in innovation, quality, and sustainability.

Spritzer - where nature, innovation, and sustainability come together in every bottle.

