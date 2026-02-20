Community Initiative To Clean Rawdat Sidra Al Shamal
A number of community members has carried out a voluntary initiative to clean Rawdat Sidra Al Shamal, where they removed the waste materials found there and cleaned the site thoroughly to preserve vegetation and protect wildlife.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change commended the participants' efforts and urged all members of society to continue contributing to the preservation of the local environment, recognising it as a natural refuge and an environmental heritage that deserves care and protection.
