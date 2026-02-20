Axelspace Secures Japan Ministry Of Defense Satellite Constellation Project

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Axelspace Corporation (“Axelspace”), a leading developer and operator of microsatellites dedicated to realizing its vision of“Space within Your Reach,” announced that, for the purpose of carrying out the Ministry of Defense's satellite constellation project, it has entered into a contract with Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. and Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Co., Ltd. for acquisition of optical imagery data. Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. is a special purpose company (SPC) established by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The Ministry of Defense's satellite constellation project was awarded to a consortium comprising Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Synspective Inc., Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc., Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Co., Ltd., and Axelspace. Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. signed the project with the Ministry of Defense for the project on February 19. Axelspace, as the sole provider of optical imagery among the partner companies, will contribute by satellite imagery acquisition to the project.

This project is a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project aimed at building a satellite constellation operated by private-sector companies to ensure stable acquisition of imagery intelligence necessary for ensuring the effectiveness of stand-off defense capabilities*.

* Stand-off defense capabilities are the ability to effectively counter external attacks from a distant position outside the threat range.

“Under the recently concluded contract, Axelspace will participate as the sole optical imagery provider,” said Yuya Nakamura, President and CEO of Axelspace Corporation.“Based on the satellite development and operation technologies we have built to date, as well as our track record of stable image data provision, we aim to accurately address the needs of the national security field. At the same time, we will continue to actively expand the utilization of satellite data in the private sector and emerging markets, which are expected to see significant growth in the future.”

