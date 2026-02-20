MENAFN - Amman Net) >UNRWA teachers confirm 20 percent salary deduction for February | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيس البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

02/20/2026 - 20:11الرابط المختصر AmmanNet

Employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA, in Jordan and across the agency's fields of operation received their February salary slips with a 20 percent deduction. Some teachers said the cut reached up to 200 Jordanian dinars, according to educators who spoke to AmmanNet.

Teachers warned that the deduction would create significant financial strain for families already burdened with financial commitments, describing the measure as a heavy blow to household budgets.

UNRWA announced a decision to reduce working hours allocated to service delivery by 20 percent across all its fields of operation, effective February 1, 2026 and until further notice. The agency said the move aims to confront a severe financial crisis threatening the continuity of essential services for Palestine refugees.

The decision comes amid a major funding shortfall, with a gap estimated at around 200 million US dollars between late 2025 and early 2026. The deficit has heightened concerns about the agency's ability to maintain its level of services in education, healthcare and other vital sectors.

UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said a unified 20 percent reduction in working hours and salaries for most local staff across the agency's areas of operation would take effect from February 1, 2026 until further notice. He described the measure as part of forced austerity steps imposed by the acute financial shortfall facing the agency.

Lazzarini added that the weekly working hours would be reduced from 37.5 hours to 30 hours, and from 42 hours to 33.6 hours, with salaries adjusted in proportion to the new schedule. He stressed that the step represents a last resort to preserve the agency's operations under the current financial constraints.

UNRWA said the measures are intended to prevent the collapse of basic services provided to Palestine refugees. The agency noted that the ongoing financial crisis compels it to take difficult decisions to ensure its continuity, adding that the administration is continuing to explore alternative funding solutions to mitigate the impact of these measures on staff and beneficiaries alike.