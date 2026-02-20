Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian State Broadcaster Accuses Swiss Public Broadcaster SRF Of Manipulation

2026-02-20 02:10:47
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Russian state media outlet RT DE has become involved in a Swiss debate around an initiative to halve the public media licence fee. This content was published on February 20, 2026 - 11:00
RT (formerly Russia Today) has accused the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) of“targeted manipulation of the population” and of being“part of social conflicts”, according to a report in the Tages-AnzeigerExternal link newspaper.

In an article published on its German-language platform, RT used a doctored screenshot taken from the website of the Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, to criticise coverage of the SBC media licence fee initiative, which will be put to voters on March 8.

More More Swiss Politics Explainer: Swiss to vote on initiative to cut media licence fee

This content was published on Jan 12, 2026 The“SBC initiative” would reduce the licence fee for households and abolish it for companies. What are the arguments for and against?

Read more: Explainer: Swiss to vote on initiative to cut media licenc

