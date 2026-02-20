Oman Approves USD 84 Million In Projects

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – At its first meeting of 2026, Oman Tender Board approved tenders and projects worth OMR 32.5 million, equivalent to USD 84.5 million at the current exchange rate. The meeting took place on Thursday (19) and was chaired by the country's Minister of Economy and board chairman, Khamis Saif Al Jabri, ONA state news agency reported.

The approved projects span several sectors and include the construction of two dams for flood protection in Wadi Al Ansab, in Muscat Governorate, valued at OMR 9.75 million rials (USD 25.2 million). The board also authorized the purchase of equipment for peritoneal dialysis worth OMR 8.39 million rials (USD 21.7 million) and the hiring of consultancy services for a new phase of a stadium at the Integrated Sports City, valued at OMR 4.65 million (USD 12 million).

Projects also given the green light include rehabilitation and maintenance works on the Ministry of Finance building valued at OMR 3.2 million (USD 8.4 million), additional works for the construction of a tunnel at the intersection of Ittin Road and 18 November Street in Salalah valued at OMR 3.2 million (USD 8.3 million), and the project to open the coastal road in Rakhyut-Dhalkut, Dhofar Governorate, valued at OMR 700,000 (USD 1.8 million).

The Tender Board's awards also included a range of other projects and works, such as upgrades in Information Technology (IT), the purchase of broadcasting rights for a sports tournament, incentives for public employees, additional road works, initiatives in waste collection and transport, and consultancy services for a botanical garden project and for the supervision of road construction.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

ONA

