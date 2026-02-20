PL BioScience GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement

PL BioScience Signs Exclusive Japanese Distribution Agreement with Summit Pharmaceuticals International

20.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corp. to serve as exclusive distributor for cell culture supplements in Japanese Market.

The agreement marks PL BioScience's first exclusive distribution partnership in Japan. Cell culture media market in Japan expected to grow in the low-to-mid double digits annually, with typical projected averages around 12–14 % over the next decade as demand expands in research, biopharmaceuticals, and regenerative medicine. Aachen, Germany, 20 February 2026 – PL BioScience GmbH, a German life science company specializing in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL), today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for the Japanese market with Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation (SPI) to support local availability of ELAREMTM Ultimate-FD PLUS (GMP Grade) and the broader ELAREMTM platform for clinical applications. Through this partnership, customers in Japan will have a dedicated expert for product supply ordering, commercial support, procurement streamlining and faster adoption of qualified raw materials in early-stage development. SPI is a wholly owned group company of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the largest worldwide general trading companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. It links pharmaceutical companies globally, offering bioresources, licensing, manufacturing support, and more. “We are excited to team up with SPI as this distribution agreement lays the groundwork for PL BioScience's expansion into the Japanese market”, said Jungsoo Park, VP of Marketing and Sales, PL BioScience.“We believe there is a strong alignment between the two companies and shared values of high-quality products and customer support.” About ELAREM TM Ultimate-FD PLUS (GMP Grade): ELAREMTM Ultimate-FD PLUS is a gamma irradiated, fibrinogen-depleted and anticoagulant-free Human Platelet Lysate of EU origin. As a xeno-free cell culture supplement, the product supports the efficient and safe in vitro expansion of primary cells and cell lines. The product is especially suited to cell manufacturing applications requiring proven viral reduction, e.g. for potential use in clinical trials. It is manufactured, tested and released in compliance with the relevant GMP guidelines. The manufacturing process for the product is patented. About PL BioScience: PL BioScience GmbH, a life science company located in Aachen, Germany, specializes in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL). The company has pioneered proprietary technology to produce fully artificial HPL, allowing for a fully lab-made, scalable supply of HPL. PL BioScience currently offers a comprehensive portfolio of donor-derived, natural HPL products tailored for a range of applications – the ELAREMTM platform. From academic and preclinical research to cell therapy and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, ELAREMTM ensures seamless translations of regenerative medicine breakthroughs – from the lab to patients in need. PL BioScience is the only company worldwide holding a patent for the gamma-irradiation of HPL, covering the manufacturing process for ELAREMTM Ultimate-FD PLUS. For more information on PL BioScience and the ELAREMTM platform, visit: About Summit Pharmaceuticals International: Summit Pharmaceutical International Corporation (SPI), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leading specialized trading company, serving as the core trading arm of the Sumitomo Corporation Group's pharmaceutical business. SPI provides a comprehensive range of services across the entire pharmaceutical value chain, including the sourcing of cutting-edge biotechnology and raw materials, licensing mediation for drug discovery and development, and the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. By leveraging its global network and scientific expertise in related areas, SPI is dedicated to bridging the pharmaceutical-related companies in Japan and overseas companies, enhancing global health and well-being. Website: Contact:

Dr. Hatim Hemeda, CEO

PL BioScience GmbH

+49(0)24195719-100

... Media contact for PL BioScience:

MC Services AG

EU: Raimund Gabriel, Dr. Regina Lutz

+49 (0)89 210 228 0 U.S.: Catherine Featherston

+1-203-444-4393

20.02.2026 CET/CEST

