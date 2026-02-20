Unique Identification Authority Of India Deploys AI-Powered Systems To Strengthen Aadhaar Security

MENAFN - KNN India)The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced advanced artificial intelligence–enabled systems aimed at reinforcing the security and integrity of the Aadhaar ecosystem.

The new framework integrates next-generation biometric deduplication and AI-driven document verification to enhance accuracy and prevent fraudulent enrolments and updates.

Described as an“invisible shield,” the multi-layered defence architecture performs high-volume computational analysis using accelerated computing infrastructure to safeguard identity data at population scale. The initiative is designed to uphold the principle of one unique identity per resident while improving service efficiency.

Population-Scale Biometric Deduplication

To ensure uniqueness, every new Aadhaar enrolment is cross-verified against the entire Aadhaar database through one of the world's largest biometric deduplication systems.

UIDAI has developed indigenous AI models for fingerprint, face and iris modalities in collaboration with International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad.

These models are deployed on high-performance inference systems powered by NVIDIA DGX infrastructure, enabling secure and scalable processing. Each deduplication transaction involves billions of computational comparisons.

Enhanced AI-driven deduplication has already been rolled out in several states, with nationwide implementation expected in the coming months.

AI-Driven Document Verification

To address enrolment fraud at the source, UIDAI has also implemented an AI-based document verification platform. The system extracts and analyses document metadata and verifies authenticity against authoritative digital repositories.

Verification is conducted through APIs of DigiLocker, while semantic analysis and metadata extraction are supported by NVIDIA's AI inference infrastructure.

The upgraded platform is expected to reduce turnaround time for enrolment and update processes, strengthen fraud detection mechanisms and improve overall service quality for Aadhaar holders.

Through these initiatives, UIDAI aims to enhance digital trust and ensure robust identity protection for over a billion residents within India's expanding digital governance framework.

(KNN Bureau)

