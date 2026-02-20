Piyush Goyal Launches Expanded Export Promotion Mission To Support Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday launched seven additional interventions under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a flagship initiative of the Department of Commerce aimed at strengthening the global competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The additional interventions are designed to address key challenges faced by Indian exporters and strengthen India's position as a globally competitive export powerhouse.

Commerce Minister said that the EPM seeks to widen access to global markets for MSMEs, startups and emerging entrepreneurs while fostering broad-based export growth. He highlighted India's expanding role in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing and data infrastructure.

Referring to recent international engagements, Goyal said such advancements are expected to create opportunities for investment and employment.

He also noted that India's expanding network of nine concluded Free Trade Agreements now provides preferential access to markets accounting for nearly 70 per cent of global GDP across 38 economies. According to the Minister, merchandise exports recorded double-digit growth in the first half of February.

Holistic Framework for Export Growth

The Export Promotion Mission combines financial measures under“Niryat Protsahan” with trade ecosystem interventions under“Niryat Disha,” delivered through a digitally monitored framework.

The initiative is being implemented in coordination with the Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Finance, EXIM Bank, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC), regulated lending institutions, Indian Missions abroad and industry stakeholders.

The newly launched interventions are intended to address structural challenges faced by MSMEs, including high capital costs, limited trade finance options, compliance burdens, logistics constraints and barriers to entry in new markets.

Financial Enablers under Niryat Protsahan

The Mission introduces support for export factoring, providing 2.75 per cent interest subvention on eligible transactions through RBI or IFSCA-recognised entities, capped at Rs 50 lakh per MSME annually.

It also launches structured credit facilities for e-commerce exporters, offering interest subvention and partial credit guarantees. The Direct E-Commerce Credit Facility provides support up to Rs50 lakh with 90 per cent guarantee coverage, while the Overseas Inventory Credit Facility extends up to Rs 5 crore with 75 per cent coverage.

Additionally, support for emerging export opportunities will enable exporters to enter new or high-risk markets through shared-risk and credit instruments.

Trade Ecosystem Support under Niryat Disha

Under TRACE (Trade Regulations, Accreditation & Compliance Enablement), exporters will receive partial reimbursement of testing, inspection and certification expenses-60 per cent under the Positive List and 75 per cent under the Priority Positive List subject to a Rs 25 lakh annual ceiling per IEC.

FLOW (Facilitating Logistics, Overseas Warehousing & Fulfilment) will support overseas warehousing and fulfilment infrastructure, including e-commerce export hubs, with assistance of up to 30 per cent of approved project cost for up to three years.

LIFT (Logistics Interventions for Freight & Transport) provides reimbursement of up to 30 per cent of eligible freight expenditure, capped at Rs20 lakh per IEC annually, particularly benefiting exporters in low export intensity districts.

INSIGHT (Integrated Support for Trade Intelligence & Facilitation) will support exporter capacity-building and trade intelligence systems, with financial assistance of up to 50 per cent of project cost and up to 100 per cent for proposals from government institutions and Indian Missions abroad.

Three other measures Market Access Support, Interest Subvention for Pre- and Post-Shipment Export Credit, and Collateral Support for Export Credit are already under implementation. With the latest additions, 10 of the 11 proposed EPM interventions are now operational.

Industry bodies including FIEO, EEPC, GJEPC, CII, FICCI, PHDCCI, ASSOCHAM and NASSCOM welcomed the initiative and expressed support for coordinated implementation.

The government said the integrated measures are aimed at reducing the cost of capital, enhancing compliance readiness, strengthening logistics support and improving MSME integration into global markets.

(KNN Bureau)

