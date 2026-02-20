India, Brazil Hold Bilateral Talks To Expand Agricultural Cooperation

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday held bilateral talks with Brazil's Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávaro, and Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Luiz Paulo Teixeira Ferreira.

The meeting reviewed the status of ongoing cooperation and identified prospective areas for expanded engagement in agriculture and allied sectors.

During the discussions, Chouhan highlighted the longstanding and cordial ties between India and Brazil, underpinned by shared democratic values and sustained high-level exchanges.

He also welcomed Brazil's participation in the AI Impact Summit, describing it as a constructive step towards strengthening technological collaboration between the two countries.

Ferreira emphasised the significance of enhanced cooperation in agriculture and allied domains, noting the wide scope for mutually beneficial initiatives.

Fávaro commended India's advancements in bio-input innovations, identifying the sector as a promising area for expanded partnership.

Both sides discussed mechanisms to consolidate existing initiatives while exploring new avenues of collaboration. They agreed to further deepen cooperation across agriculture and related sectors, with a focus on knowledge exchange and innovation-driven growth.

