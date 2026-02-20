JFDZG Launches Comprehensive Redevelopment Of Dead Sea Tourist Beach

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra)-- The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZG) has announced the launch of a new phase of comprehensive redevelopment for the Dead Sea Tourist Beach, formerly known as Amman Tourist Beach, as part of its strategy to upgrade Jordan's tourism product and enhance the competitiveness of the Dead Sea Development Zone as a global destination.Chairperson of the Group's Board of Directors, Sakher Al-Ajlouni, said in a statement on Friday that the move aims to strengthen integration between the "Tourist Beach" and the "Corniche" projects, describing them as two key pillars in boosting the area's overall appeal.In this context, the Group signed a management and operation agreement with FHM, a national company specialized in hotel and restaurant management with extensive experience in operating hospitality and tourism facilities.The company will oversee the rehabilitation and operation of the site in line with the latest international standards, in preparation for welcoming visitors during the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday and the next tourism season.Al-Ajlouni explained that the agreement seeks to introduce modern management methods based on advanced technologies, while ensuring full compliance with public safety and environmental sustainability standards. The goal, he said, is to deliver an exceptional experience for both Jordanian visitors and international tourists.The Tourist Beach spans approximately 240 dunums and can accommodate more than 4,500 visitors at one time. The redevelopment plan is designed to provide a safe, family-friendly environment, including the modernization of all service facilities, the creation of shaded seating areas, and the introduction of hotel and recreational services that meet visitors' expectations.Al-Ajlouni stressed that the project carries broader developmental dimensions beyond tourism, as it is expected to create direct employment opportunities for members of the local community, in addition to activating the Group's corporate social responsibility programs aimed at supporting the surrounding environment and achieving sustainable development.For her part, Reem Sahaouna, Acting Director General of the Development Zones, noted that the new operating contract covers a wide range of responsibilities from daily management, operations, and maintenance to marketing, digital promotion, and ticketing system management.She emphasized that the objective is to ensure consistent operational quality and to provide integrated services befitting the Dead Sea's status as a unique global tourist destination.The newly upgraded Tourist Beach is expected to represent a qualitative addition to Jordan's tourism investment landscape, reflecting the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group's commitment to supporting the national economy and stimulating the business environment in development zones.